Temperatures have started a warming trend! It will be a fairly slow trend through the weekend, but a significant warm up is on the way for this weekend.
A big warm up is headed our way! We'll be fairly mild and seasonal for this weekend, but highs will be near 90° early next week with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s possible. I'll be finding a friend with a pool ASAP! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/dNzKNsNY6l— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 6, 2022
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will start on a cooler note with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. This will be the last “below average” start to a day for quite a while as much warmer air is going to be surging into the region early next week.
Saturday’s highs are expected to reach the lower 70s with sunny skies.
Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the middle 50s and highs in the middle to upper 70s.
There will be a few extra clouds from a passing disturbance across Iowa, but the rain is expected to stay north of the KOMU 8 Viewing area. We’ll watch the forecast and keep you updated!
LOOKING AHEAD
A big ridge is going to build across the central plains! This weather feature will be responsible for the big temperature increase into next week.
High temperatures are expected to be near 90° and heat index values will be nearing the triple digits as humidity builds back to “sticky” levels.
A slight cool down is possible towards the end of next week with temperatures staying well above average for this time of the year.