Temperatures managed to avoid a record for Wednesday, but it was still well below average for the day.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start significantly warmer for Thursday, but it will still be on the chilly side with out-the-door temperatures in the middle 30s. We’ll warm to the lower 70s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Variability will be much more noticeable in the mornings with temperatures in the middle 40s on Friday morning, the middle 50s on Saturday morning, and the 60s on Sunday morning.
As the temperature begins to warm we’ll be looking at breezy conditions on Saturday and windy conditions on Sunday.
Rain chances are set to return to the forecast on Monday, and those rain chances will include the possibility of a few thunderstorms. We’ll need to watch the timing closely, because if we can get enough instability a strong storm or two will be possible. The timing and speed of the upcoming system is still very uncertain, so forecast shifts can be expected as the picture becomes clearer. Stay tuned!
Rainfall is at least possible at this point on Tuesday as well, but chances are lower. Temperatures then look to cool to more seasonal levels for next week.