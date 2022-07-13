The warming trend continued for Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. High pressure is going to remain in control for one more day before cloud cover and some rain chances return for the weekend.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s with highs warming to the middle 90s. Humidity will remain low so the heat index will also remain within a degree or two of the temperature.
PASSING RAIN CHANCES
We are looking at increasing rain chances as we head towards the weekend. The first chance, which is the lowest chance, arrives on Friday in the morning and midday hours. We’ll be watching some moisture coming out of Nebraska and Iowa. If this moisture holds on long enough a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
Rain chances will fall for Friday night and through most of Saturday, before our best chance of rain arrives for Saturday night into Sunday.
A washout is not expected at this point, but passing showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring some rainfall to the region and reduce temperatures slightly.
There are still some remaining questions about how much moisture will be available for these showers and thunderstorms, but confidence is increasing that we get some rainfall. Stay tuned!
LOOKING AHEAD
The hot and mostly dry pattern is expected to ramp back up next week with highs returning to the 90s.