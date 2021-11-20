The battle of the seasons has continued for over a month now, and the wild temperature swings we've seen these last several weeks is not over yet.
FIRST SWING: SATURDAY-MONDAY
Our temperatures have been in the up-swing for a last couple days, and is expected to peak on Saturday with highs approaching 60. This will lead to mild conditions for the final Mizzou home game of the season.
Cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of the first of two cold fronts that will move through Missouri into Sunday. The first cold front is expected to move through Saturday night bringing clouds and a slight chance for a sprinkle, although better rain chances are to the south and east of central Missouri.
This first cold front will not significantly affect temperatures, Sunday should see highs into the middle 50s. Another cold front will push through Saturday evening, that will be the one to knock our temperatures down. Low temperatures on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 20s.
The colder temperatures will hang around on Monday with highs only in the 40s.
SECOND SWING: TUESDAY-THURSDAY
Those 40s on Monday will quickly be forgotten as temperatures tick up yet again into Tuesday. High temperatures by Tuesday will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer as temperatures possibly break into the 60s again.
A third cold front will slide through on Wednesday night. This cold front might give central Missouri a better chance of rain, but questions still remain on where the rain could be and how much. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 as we get more details about these rain chances.
Thanksgiving Day will see temperatures fall into the 40s after that front moved through, with rain chances possibly lingering. Black Friday shoppers will want to bundle up as temperatures hold in the 40s, these colder temperatures will continue into the weekend.
THANKSGIVING TRAVEL WEATHER
Travelling for Thanksgiving? Weather across the United States looks quiet! Some snowfall is possible over the Rocky Mountains, while cloud cover will prevail over most of the eastern states. Other than that, weather delays look minimal.