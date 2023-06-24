Heat, why does it always have to be heat? Oh right, it’s Missouri. Temperatures today will reach to the middle 90s with a heat index of near 100 degrees, some places slightly warmer. It will feel close to 100 due to our dew points being in the middle to upper 60s, which will also play a hand in the possibility for thunderstorm development.
Towards the afternoon is when the storms may start to develop with a better chance in the evening. These storms will struggle to develop as they have a lot of forces working against them that they will have to fight, and I do expect most of us to stay dry. If these storms manage to develop, they could quickly become strong to severe, with the main threats being large hail and strong winds. The further north you are will provide the better chances for these threats.
SUNDAY
Sunday is where we get to experience the cooler temperatures from Saturday’s cold front with highs only reaching into, drumroll please… the upper 80s. I apologize for the excitement that I'm sure my drumroll brought you, only to provide you with the temperatures we’ve been dealing with for quite some time now. The feel like temperature will drop though, as our humidity decreases when we push the moisture further east. Besides the possible early morning shower, we should stay mostly dry and clear skies through the day.
LOOKING AHEAD
We actually manage to keep our temperatures in the upper 80s for a little bit, until around Wednesday where we break into the 90s again, and Thursday may be our warmest day this year, reaching into the upper 90s, possibly close to 100. Rain chances will be limited with a general “isolated afternoon showers” layout that is quite typical for Missouri.