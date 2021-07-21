Winds are shifting out of the south and that is going to pull warmer and more humid air into the region for the next several days.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70°. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny through the day with highs near 90° in the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the lower to middle 90s.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILD
Humidity will be increasing through the rest of the week along with the temperature. This means that the heat index is going to become more and more of a factor.
Heat index values will be in the middle 90s on Friday, but we will range from 100-105° by the weekend. Actual temperatures will be in the middle 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, but I think most of us will stay completely dry. Another slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Monday where we’ll need to watch a dying line of storms from the north. These could fall apart before they get to us. Stay tuned!
Otherwise, next week is looking hot and humid with highs in the 90s.