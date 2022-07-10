Temperatures are going to heat up for Monday, but the warm up will be short lived as a cold front arrives Monday night.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will start with morning temperatures near 70° and temperatures will continue to warm from there with highs reaching the middle 90s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be a factor giving us heat index values that will range from 100-105°.
A weak passing cold front will move through Monday night bringing a very slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. These storms will struggle to form, but if any storms can form they could be on the strong side with strong wind gusts.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will be a little cooler for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under sunny and dry skies.
Temperatures are likely to start increasing again as we head towards the end of the week into the weekend as upper level high pressure builds into the region, helping increase the heat. We’ll be watching this trend and we’ll keep you updated!