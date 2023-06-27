Today will be the last day with low levels of humidity. Morning temperatures are on the cooler side with temps ranging from upper 50s to middle 60s.
By this afternoon, temps will warm to the lower 90s. We will start off with a sunny sky, but will gradually see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day.
Rain chances and humidity return by Wednesday. Rain chances could being as early as overnight, but will likely hold-off until early Wednesday morning. Rain will still be isolated throughout the rest of the morning before become sunny and dry in the afternoon.
Following the rain comes the humidity. Humidity will have a drastic impact on heat index temperatures.
Heading into the weekend, highs will lower about ten degrees into the upper 80s. There are slim chances for rain again this weekend.