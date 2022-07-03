Today
Small chances for isolated thunderstorms today across mid-Missouri will keep our temperatures just below 90. However, it will be drier than yesterday and we'll get to see some sun. We're in for a humid week ahead as well.
Independence Day
Sunny and a high of 96 pushes heat indices into the 100-107 range for Monday. It's going to feel hot and sticky so make sure to be cautious of how much time you spend in the sun tomorrow and for the next few days! Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade this holiday weekend.
Next week
Hot temperatures continue, and our heat index will drop below 100 again by Friday. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible for most of next week, making it truly feel like Missouri July.