Friday's forecast is looking hot, but at least it will be a "dry heat," something you don't hear a lot about in Missouri! Humidity will be low today due to some northerly breezes, but a shift in wind direction will come this evening to bring in humidity and rain chances by Saturday.
Highs for Friday will be in the lower 90s but will feel comfortable thanks to low humidity.
Humidity returns Saturday as temps heat back up to the middle 90s with heat indices feeling closer to the upper 90s to potentially close to triple digits. If you have any outdoor plans for Saturday, be sure you are taking necessary heat precautions.
Looking ahead to the beginning of next week: humidity is once again trending lower as temps still range close to the lower 90s. Rain chances are slim to none but we will watch for pop-up showers near the end of the next week.