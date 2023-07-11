Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week as highs reach the middle 90s.
Morning temps are warmer than the past few days and are ranging in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As temps increase today, humidity will also increase. This will lead to heat index temperatures close to the upper 90s.
Rain chances return to the forecast overnight into early on Wednesday morning. There are still some uncertainties that are being worked out. Depending on where a boundary forms will change where storms are located.
Expect some off and on rain chances for Wednesday and keep the interactive radar feature on the First Alert Weather App handy so you know before you go.
There are more isolated chances for showers and storms through Friday as humidity increases.