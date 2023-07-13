Showers and thunderstorms brought some MUCH needed rainfall to portions of central Missouri along with some reports of marble to quarter sized hail and minor tree and structural damages. If you have any reports of thunderstorm related damage, please send them our way.
Rain was fairly hit and miss. Some places saw no rain while others got official readings of over an inch!
Looking at the day ahead
Temperatures today will warm to the middle 90s under a mixture of some sunshine and cloud cover. Lingering humidity will make heat index temps feel closer to triple digits.
There is the potential for a few stray, light showers this evening, but most will stay completely dry through the rest of the day.
Heading towards the weekend
Temperatures lower ever so slightly on Friday as we expect the chance for some isolated showers later in the day. There are more isolated storm chances Friday night into Saturday morning as well.
The weekend looks drier as temps being a warming trend by the middle of next week.