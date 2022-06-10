Temperatures will be fairly mild on Saturday, but a warm front will move through the region on Sunday bringing potentially dangerous heat into next week.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Saturday will start with temperatures in the middle 60s along with patchy fog. Any fog will quickly clear and we’ll see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day with highs in the middle 80s.
Saturday is the recommended day to get the yard work done before the heat and humidity arrive on Sunday.
A few spot showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday in the evening and overnight hours, most locations look to stay dry.
THE HEAT AND THE HUMIDITY
Humidity will be building and it’s going to be feeling a little harsh for the early part of next week.
This humidity is going to combine with temperatures in the 90s bringing heat index values in the triple digits Sunday through Wednesday
A weak “cold” front will move through the region on Wednesday, but it will really just be more of a “less hot” front because temperatures will only drop a few degrees. The bigger impact will be temporary relief from the humidity.
Be sure to take those typical heat safety protections through the week. This stretch of hot air looks to be prolonged.