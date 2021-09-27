This weekend's weather was beautiful and very comfortable on temperatures, but after a very warm Sunday conditions will begin hot to start this upcoming week.
Sunday's high reached 89 degrees and due to very warm nighttime lows, there is no reason we do not see our highs soar into the lower 90s this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine today and another dry, breezy wind out from the southwest at 15-25mph. Relative humidity will be around 30-40% today.
Not too often will temperatures reach the 90s this late in September (or this late into the year). Our record highs for Monday and Tuesday are 93 and 99 degrees, respectively. The average last date to reach 90 degrees is September 15th, but is closer to September 11th over the last 30-year climatological period.
RAIN IS (EVENTUALLY) ON THE WAY
Starting Wednesday will be the increase in cloud cover due to an upper-level storm system becoming more overhead. Rain will still be somewhat limited, but becomes more likely into Thursday, eventually coming to a close Friday.
Overall, this pattern should lead to a cool down to close this week and temps entering the weekend will return to the upper 70s. That is still above normal for average temperatures this time of year...