I wish I had a different story to tell you, but hot weather conditions are here to stay for the foreseeable future; however, we do have rain in the forecast! That's right. RAIN!!!
Some showers early in the day on Friday left some places with nearly a half inch of rain while others remained bone-dry. More showers are on the way on Saturday night.
Expect Saturday to start off mostly sunny with an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. By the late afternoon and early evening hours, showers could start popping up.
The majority of us will not see rain until early Sunday morning. I am not expecting anything severe with these storms, just some much needed rain and a rumble of thunder or two.
Rain accumulation will range from 0.1" to 1.5" as the storm system passes with a cold front. This cold front will also provide brief relief from the heat and knock temperatures to the upper 80s.
This will be short lived as next week is looking HOT! Some of us may even flirt with triple digits on Tuesday.