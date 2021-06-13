Humidity was significantly lower today thanks to a cold front that arrived yesterday. Another cold front currently to our north will arrive Monday night to bring another drop in humidity for the middle of the week.
The cold front to our south arrived this weekend to bring today's lower humidity. The cold front to our northwest will bring us another drop for Tuesday & Wednesday #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/sd82lfhfAL— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 13, 2021
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the middle 60s with highs warming into the middle 90s for the afternoon. Skies will be sunny for the first half of the day, with a few clouds by the afternoon. The heat index factor will be little to none due to low humidity.
HUMIDITY & THE WEEK AHEAD
Monday will feature noticeable humidity, but that will dip on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to another cold front that will bring a push of drier air. Humidity values will be increasing towards the end of the week
Temperatures will remain well above average through the week with highs in the lower to middle 90s on Monday & Tuesday.
Wednesday will be slightly cooler, but highs will still be just shy of 90°.
Temperatures will warm again for the end of the week with highs in the middle 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
The weather pattern looks to get a little more active for the weekend into next week, meaning rain chances will return to the region.
Weekend temperatures still look to be summer-like with highs remaining in the 80s and lows in the 60s.