Tonight and tomorrow
Overnight we will cool down to 68 degrees, making tonight the coolest night of the week as we don't drop below 70 until next Wednesday.
Thursday starts our trend of temperatures right around 100 with a high of 98. Plenty of sunshine is in store with just some thin clouds as the day progresses. The heat index pushes right into 100 degrees as the humidity is present but not overpowering.
Friday and the weekend (spoiler alert: HOT)
We will not be seeing a break from the heat for at least another week. While Friday and Sunday don't quite break out of the high 90s, we hit triple digits on Saturday with a high of 100 degrees. Heat indices for Saturday reach into 105+ so be wary of how much time you spend outside in the sun!
Next week
Rain chances start to appear early next week bringing some isolated thunderstorms Sunday night, and those chances continue until Tuesday. Hopefully those isolated storms drop some much-needed rain across mid-Missouri, as most of the state is hoping for a break from the scorching heat.