Triple digit heat indices returned to the region on Monday and they are going to stick around through the middle of the week.
JULY RECAP
It’s probably no surprise to anyone that spent time outside, but July 2022 was a hot one! In fact, it was the 14th warmest (of 133 years on record). Generally, a lot of our warming is occuring in our low temperatures, but it was the high temperatures (3.4° above average) that was the most noticeable. July 2022 also featured the first 100° day since 2018 and the first four day stretch of 100° temperatures since 2012.
Temperatures warmed up and a lack of rainfall set in allowing drought conditions to develop across the state. We finished the month with 2.62” of rainfall, which is ~1.5” below average.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the middle 70s with highs warming to the middle to upper 90s. It will be a muggy day with heat indices reaching the triple digits once again.
A stray “pulse” thunderstorm is possible, but most locations will stay dry.
OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Wednesday will be another day of triple digit heat indices before rain chances return in the afternoon and increase for the overnight hours.
Showers and storms arrive Wednesday night and are expected to be widespread. One or two storms could even become strong to severe, though the threat is low
We will remain humid for the end of the week with highs in the 90s.