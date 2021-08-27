Rain surprised many in central Missouri and more is on the way once the heat finally breaks down Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service extended a heat advisory for most of central Missouri through 7pm this evening as temps are again expected in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values around 100 to 105.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Conditions will still be very warm this evening and muggy too. 7pm temps just be coming out of the 90s, but still feeling afternoon hot. Any pop-up showers from earlier in the day will have fizzled. Expecting clear, humid skies for the evening and tonight.
The weekend ahead will still be very warm and humid. Highs in the middle 90s again Saturday and Sunday with a heat index around 100. Sunday will have the best chance for scattered showers and storms ahead of a passing cold front expected to reach Columbia early Monday morning.
TROPICS HEATING UP - IDA
Now a hurricane, Ida is expected to pass over west Cuba later tonight before heading over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico aiming for the Louisiana coast by Sunday evening. Ida is forecast to strengthen to a category 3 hurricane with max. sustained winds of 125mph, gusting to 150mph before making landfall, about 50-100 miles west of New Orleans.
Efforts are quickly being made to mitigate issues as flooding rain and a 3-9ft storm surge is forecast to hit the coast and inland regions of the lower Mississippi River Valley.
Rain will remain a hit-or-miss opportunity next week until the beginning of Labor Day weekend where chances jump ahead of another cold front around the 4th and 5th of September.