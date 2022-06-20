Humidity levels are going to increase for Tuesday and that is going to make for a hot and humid day. We can expect humidity this value to vary quite a bit through the rest of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will be abundantly sunny with highs warming to the middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to range from 100-105° across the region.
THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK
A quick passing cold front will bring slightly cooler air and slightly lower humidity on Wednesday and Thursday.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, but quite a few locations are likely to stay dry. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out Thursday or Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heat will make a return, along with the heat index on Friday and Saturday with feels like temperatures reaching the triple digits on both Friday and Saturday.
Another cold front should arrive for the back end of the weekend bringing a return to more seasonal conditions next week.