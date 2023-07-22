The string of cooler-than-average temperatures is closing as the 90s take center stage for the week. Not only will it be in the 90s, but we also expect Missouri's humidity to make its grand return.
However, we will get one more cool night as evening temperatures drop into the mid-60s and late-night showers are possible.
SUNDAY
Ready for the 90s? Sunday marks the beginning of a stretch of 90+ degree days. Just like Friday and Saturday, dewpoints will be on the lower side. Isolated showers are possible, but they will struggle to form due to the drier air we have had for the last few days. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with overnight lows into the middle 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Humidity and heat. A combo unlike any other. It will be the headline for the next week. Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s, with dewpoints climbing as well. While I do not expect highs to reach 100+, heat indices could reach 100.
We won't likely be completely dry this week, but rain chances look isolated. It looks to follow the same pattern of isolated afternoon showers. Still, the widespread rain we desperately need looks low for the foreseeable future.