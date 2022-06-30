The days of low humidity are over for the time being. It is going to be warm and humid for the holiday weekend and that trend is going to continue into next week.
Humidity is returning as we head into the holiday weekend along with chances of passing showers and thunderstorms. It's not looking like a washout, but there will be rain at times. Heat index values will be near 100° by Monday. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo https://t.co/WQZl9VlGEn pic.twitter.com/JEE1iXiVtL— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 30, 2022
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs will climb to the lower 90s for the afternoon with heat index values climbing to the middle 90s.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours. These chances will continue overnight. Many areas will stay dry, but it will be an evening to keep an eye on the radar with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
PASSING RAIN CHANCES
Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be plenty of dry time. You will want to have a back up plan for any of those outdoor activities, but dry time is likely.
Monday looks drier, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY
As humidity returns, so will the heat index! Heat indices will be in the 90s through Sunday, but are expected to return to the triple digits on Monday.
Highs are expected to range in the 90s through much of the week and a few passing chances of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast too. The rain is much needed in central Missouri.