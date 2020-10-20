KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

The saying goes, just wait a week and the weather will change. This time, not so fast.

If you like warmer weather and sunshine (even if it comes along with wind), then Thursday may be the last day in October you get weather you prefer.

THE WARM UP

Tuesday rain will exit to the south by about 12-1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Thanks to a warm front pushing north on Wednesday and Thursday, a surge of warm air will flow in from the south - for one day and one day only!

Wednesday will be a slow start to warmer weather. Temps will mostly be in the 50s. The warm front will likely not make its big push to the north until late Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, temps will be warming steadily into the 60s, even in the early morning darkness. They will continue until they reach around 80 in the afternoon.

Stronger winds from the south gusting between 30-35mph will usher in this short-lived warmth.

THE COOL DOWN

As quickly as it warmed, it will cool. A cold front will swoop down and bring cooling temps and rain for Friday.

Temps will get down to near 60 to start Friday morning, then continue to near 50 in the afternoon and eventually all the way down to near 40 and the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

Oh, and the rain. Passing showers are expected on Friday. It likely won't be a washout, though.

THE CHILL WILL CONTINUE

We'll be getting used to cooler temps for the remainder of the month.

Highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s look to dominate mid-Missouri weather for the rest of October. Clouds and rain chances will likely continue, too.