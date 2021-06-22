Temperatures started to warm closer to average today with highs in the lower 80s. Heat will build through the week and so will chances of showers and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the lower 60s and highs will warm into the middle 80s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be low and it will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the south.
RAIN & STORM CHANCES
Humidity will increase through Thursday as a warm front surges through the region. This warm front will bring us our first chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
Thursday’s storms could be in two rounds with one round in the morning and another in the afternoon and evening. What happens in the morning will determine what happens with the second round.
Storms could be strong to severe on Thursday with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain as the primary threats. Stay tuned!
Increased rain chances will continue to work with plentiful atmospheric moisture as a cold front pushes south. It won’t be raining all the time, but heavy rain will be possible during these rain chances on Friday and Saturday.
The weather pattern is looking active for the next 5 days and heavy rain will be possible. Rounds of storms can be expected on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Some of Thursday's storms could be strong to severe with wind as the primary threat. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/6zT9x2uo9t— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 22, 2021
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures should be on a seasonal note as we head into next week with isolated rain chances.