The warm and windy conditions are about to exit as a cold front arrives later today. This cold front will bring us chances of rain through the weekend
Today’s forecast
Out the door temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will continue to increase through the day with temperatures reaching the middle 60s by midday. That will be our high for the day and we will slowly cool for the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Today does look mainly dry with a few spot showers and sprinkles possible by late afternoon, mainly along and south of HWY 50.
Happy Friday! Today is the last warm day for the next several days. Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon as a cold front front passes through the weekend. Rain is possible this afternoon, mainly south of HWY 50. Higher chances of rain arrive this weekend. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/QheUBs9ruh— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 20, 2020
Weekend forecast
Saturday will be cloudy with spot showers and sprinkles in the morning as our cold front stalls near the I-44 corridor. Moisture will be fairly limited in the morning, but a low pressure system moving along the front will loft moisture our way. This increase in moisture will cause rain to become more widespread in the afternoon through the evening and overnight hours.
Lingering showers are expected for Sunday, mainly in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. A few peeks of sunshine are possible in the afternoon, but skies will be mostly cloudy.
Temperatures on both days will only reach the upper 40s.
Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.5-1.5” for much of the region, but areas close to I-44 could see locally higher amounts.
The week ahead
The week of thanksgiving is shaping up to be fairly active with mainly dry conditions on Monday with rain chances returning Monday night into Tuesday with showers remaining possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly moderate from the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
Thanksgiving looks dry for now with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 50s. The timing of Tuesday’s system could cause this to change, so stay tuned.