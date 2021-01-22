Temperatures were cooler today, but the sun was shining! Cloud cover will return through the weekend with chances of precipitation returning Saturday night into Sunday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will kick off with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 10s. Cloud cover will build through the afternoon. Skies will become mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s Most of the day is expected to stay dry, but late Saturday evening we could see a few sprinkles.
Moisture will start to move into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip to near freezing and that means we will have the potential for a very brief window of freezing rain. This is not expected to cause any impacts to travel, but you might notice a little ice on your windshield. As always, use caution on any elevated surfaces.
Temperatures will quickly warm above freezing on Sunday morning and all precipitation will be in the form of liquid rain. Skies will be cloudy through the day with passing showers. There will still be a lot of dry time through the day with highs reaching the middle 40s.
MONDAY’S TRICKY FORECAST
Monday is the day to keep an eye on with this forecast because it is the day with the most uncertainty. Temperatures look to start in the middle 30s and reach the upper 30s, but temperatures look to fall through the afternoon hours. Precipitation is likely during this time frame and most of that precipitation will fall in the form of rain, but there is a possibility for snow on the back side of this system once temperatures cool.
At this time, the potential for accumulating snow looks to stay north of the KOMU 8 viewing area. Temperatures will be the key factor to watch with this system. Stay tuned!
RAINFALL TOTALS
We could see some beneficial rain between Sunday and Monday’s rainfall! 0.5-1” of rain is expected for much of the region over these two days
LOOKING AHEAD
Tuesday looks quiet with highs in the middle 30s and mostly cloudy skies.
Another quick round of moisture will be possible for Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30 giving us a chance for a rain and snow mix.
Temperatures will likely start to climb above average once again by the end of the week.