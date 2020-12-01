Skies are clear today and that sunshine will help boost temperatures into the middle 40s this afternoon, but changes are coming for Wednesday and Thursday.
Sunshine Timeline: Skies will be abundantly sunny today, but changes will arrive starting tomorrow with increasing cloud cover.Slight rain chances and even a few flakes are possible by Thursday. Accumulations and travel issues are not expected at this time. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/riJcPJUVMc— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 1, 2020
Increasing cloud cover
Overnight cloud cover will slowly begin to increase and temperatures will fall into the middle 20s. Winds should remain fairly calm, so wind chill will not be much of a factor.
Cloud cover will build through Wednesday, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s. Most of the day will be completely dry, but rain chances will slowly start to increase for Wednesday Evening into the overnight hours.
Moisture will be limited for this event, but isolated to scattered rain showers are expected with this system. As temperatures drop into the lower 30s Wednesday night into Thursday morning we could see a very light wintry mix with a little bit of sleet and a few snowflakes. Accumulations and impacts to travel are not expected at this time. Most of the precipitation that falls is expected to be in the form of rain
Thursday will feature off and on showers with highs near 40° by the afternoon with cloudy skies.
The weekend
It’s never too early to start looking at the weekend forecast and that forecast this weekend is looking seasonal.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Saturday we will see temperature climb back to the upper 40s. Sunday a weak cold front will arrive allowing for a slight drop in temperature. This front will likely lack moisture and not produce any precipitation chances.
Looking ahead
Next week looks to start on a dry note, and below average precipitation is expected for the next 6 to 10 days. Highs should be average to above average in the 40s, near 50 on occasion. We’ll watch for a possible system at the end of the week to bring precipitation chances, but at this point confidence in that occurring is very low.