Temperatures reached the lower 60s on Tuesday and we’re likely to do the same on Wednesday before a cold front arrives on Thanksgiving day bringing the return of rain chances.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 30s. Cloud cover will gradually be increasing through the day with highs warming to the lower 60 in the afternoon.
TRACKING RAIN CHANCES
I'm watching our next system that will arrive for Thanksgiving day. I have increased our rain chances, but I don't think it will be a wash out! If anything, it will be good eating weather. I'll have the timeline on KOMU 8 News @ 5, 6, 9 & 10PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/UpJ3BMlhnZ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 22, 2022
Rain chances are increasing for Thanksgiving day as a low pressure system and connected cold front are set to arrive on Thursday morning. Rain will be scattered throughout the day, mainly in the morning and midday. The highest rain chances will be along and south of I-70.
Temperatures are expected to start in the middle 40s and warm to the lower 50s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another rain chance is expected to arrive on Saturday before we dry out through the rest of the weekend into early next week. Temperatures look fairly steady with highs in the 50s through the middle of next week.