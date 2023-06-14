Morning temperatures Wednesday morning will range throughout the 50s with an afternoon high in the middle 80s. There will still be comparatively low levels of humidity today than what levels we will have later this weekend.
A mostly sunny sky is expected with very slim chances for rain. A shower system will be moving to the southwest and may break into mid-MO. Although, this rain will have to fight through some dry air, so I think it's more likely that many if not all remain dry.
Thursday is looking more sunny and warmer as well. Temps get back into the upper 80s and will remain for Friday. Rain chances return by Friday evening and continue with isolated showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.