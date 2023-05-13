It’s a warm and muggy weekend in mid-Missouri with a taste of summer heat and humidity in the air. We’ll continue to see the warm weather for Mother’s Day with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
MOTHER’S DAY FORECAST
Morning temperatures are expected to be very warm with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll see muggy conditions through the day combined with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will bring heat index values near 90°.
Through the afternoon we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in mid-Missouri. This rain will NOT be widespread, but a few folks could get under a thunderstorm between 2PM-8PM. Any storms that do form will be few and far between, but they will have the potential to produce some hail and strong wind gusts. Overall the Severe Weather Threat is low.
LOOKING AHEAD
A new trend shows that a few showers are possible on Monday after a cold front moves through the region. Best chances of rain look to stay to the west, but it will keep us cooler.
Temperatures are expected to be cooler with lower humidity as we head into next week.