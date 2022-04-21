Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the evening and continue into the early overnight hours.
Most locations will not see storms, but any storm that does form will have the potential to become strong to severe. Large hail will be the primary concern, followed by strong wind gusts.
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index remains at a 1, meaning you should still pay attention through the evening.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the middle 80s.
Friday is looking dry, but it may feel a little sticky at times with humidity in place. In addition to the temperatures, wind speeds will be increasing through the day. Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph by the afternoon.
Saturday will be another very warm day with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the lower to middle 80s. If you are wanting to get outside and mow the lawn this will be the best day to do it.
Saturday will also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible through the day
Shower and thunderstorm chances will ramp up as a cold front moves through the state on Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances will be highest in the morning with rain becoming much more isolated by the afternoon.
Temperatures will start on a cooler note next week with highs in the lower 60s.