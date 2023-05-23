Webstory Image.png

The quiet weather is continuing, but while the active pattern stays away the pollen count is gaining speed with grass pollen season beginning to hit with full force.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start near 60° with highs warming into the middle 80s for the afternoon.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the peak heating of the day, but many won’t see any rain

LOOKING AHEAD

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to be in place for the end of the week, but as we head into a holiday weekend temperatures will be warmer with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Much warmer air is expected as we head into next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.