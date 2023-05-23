The quiet weather is continuing, but while the active pattern stays away the pollen count is gaining speed with grass pollen season beginning to hit with full force.
It's not just tree pollen that's dominating the allergy count. Grass pollen is now joining the party. If you're sneezing a little more the last few days this is likely the reason. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/VyorlbSgcO— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 23, 2023
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start near 60° with highs warming into the middle 80s for the afternoon.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the peak heating of the day, but many won’t see any rain
Wednesday Rain Chance: Many of us will stay dry, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon between 2PM-9PM. Nothing severe expected. Best chances in southwest Missouri. #MoWx #MidMoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/9qfS8aepEo— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 23, 2023
LOOKING AHEAD
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to be in place for the end of the week, but as we head into a holiday weekend temperatures will be warmer with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Much warmer air is expected as we head into next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.