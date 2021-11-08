The downward temperature trend begins on Tuesday. The difference will be subtle on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will turn significantly cooler for the end of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be increasing overnight into Tuesday morning. This cloud cover and a light southerly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 50s overnight.
Temperatures will gradually warm to the middle 60s through the day with mostly cloudy skies in place. A few showers will be possible as well, but those look to remain very isolated through the day, but most of the day will be dry.
INCREASING RAIN CHANCES
Wednesday will be another cloudy and mild day with highs in the middle 60s. During the daytime isolated showers will be possible, but widespread rain chances will be increasing into the evening and overnight hours.
Wednesday night’s rain could linger into Thursday morning, but generally skies will be clearing through the day with much cooler air filtering in. Highs are only expected to reach the middle 50s on Thursday and the middle 40s on Friday.
Temperatures look to remain cool into the weekend and early next week.