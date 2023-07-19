A few isolated showers are expected through the evening into early Thursday morning. The humid air will continue for the morning, but we will see lower humidity by the afternoon.
TRACKING MUGGY CONDITIONS
Dew points will start in the middle 70s, which is very tropical resulting in a muggy start to the day.
Lower humidity will start to move in through the afternoon, making for much more manageable conditions. Humidity will remain lower into the weekend before rising early next week.
Since humidity will be deceasing through Thursday afternoon the heat index won’t be quite as high, but could still reach the middle to upper 90s. Additionally a few showers are possible on Thursday, mainly in the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
A few stray sprinkles aren’t out of the question on Friday, plus it will be much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the weekend into early next week with 90s making a return.