After what was a very wet end of June and start of July, we've had a stretch of dry weather. Slowly, rain chances return to the forecast.
WEDNESDAY RAIN CHANCE
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest and that will bring us a chance of a few showers as we head through the afternoon and evening.
Rain will be isolated, meaning that many won’t see rain. A lot of dry time is expected through the day. Severe weather is not expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the middle 80s.
Temperatures will jump on Friday as a warm front surges in from the south. Highs will warm into the lower 90s and humidity will be higher. This combination will give us heat index values in the upper 90s.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return for the weekend as another cold front is set to move through Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side of average into Monday.