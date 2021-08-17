Could you feel the difference between today and yesterday? The humidity has been increasing across the region and that trend is going to continue over the next several days.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the afternoon with heat indices in the lower 90s.
We’ll need to watch for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Most will stay dry, but a few of us will have to dodge these showers and thunderstorms.
LOOKING AHEAD
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, but rain chances will increase as we head into Friday as a cold front tries to slide to the south. This system has started to trend farther to the north, so we will need to watch this closely.
Temperatures will briefly dip due to associated rain chances chances on Friday, but temperatures will quickly warm to the lower 90s as we head into next week.