THE LATEST UPDATES FROM THE KOMU 8 FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM
Showers and thunderstorms are possible near the lake area this evening. Most of Mid-Missouri will stay dry and the severe weather threat should stay across southeastern Missouri. These storms will come to an end shortly after the sunsets.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 60s with highs warming into the lower 80s for the afternoon under partly sunny skies.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day, but most of the region will stay dry. Increased chances of showers and thunderstorms are likely to return on Thursday. Lingering chances will continue into the weekend with plenty of dry time and humidity making a return.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are warm and humid for the weekend, but a cold front will arrive late Sunday bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity for next week.