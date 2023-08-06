Temperatures are looking much cooler for the new week as a break in the humidity is set to arrive on Monday.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Morning thunderstorms will move out of the region and sunshine will be increasing for the midday hours. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
Another chance of thunderstorms is expected for the afternoon and evening hours, but it looks like the bulk of these storms will develop across eastern Missouri and then move into Illinois. Overall the potential is low, but we’ll see a brief spike in chances for showers and storms this afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Much lower humidity will be the story of Monday! It will be a breezy day with winds out of the northwest, thanks to a cold front, and that wind will be ushering in much lower humidity for the beginning of the week. Humidity will spike again on Wednesday as chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the region.
Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Overall, the rain chances look much lower for the week with the exception of Wednesday when chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the region once again. An isolated strong storm isn’t out of the question, but a key determining factor will be timing. Stay tuned.