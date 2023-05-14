Mother's Day Forecast
Mid-Missouri is in for a hot and humid Mother's Day as temperatures warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon but most will miss out on the rain and stay dry.
Any storms that do form have the potential to produce hail and strong wind gusts, so we are in a Storm Mode 1 for today. Tonight will be calmer as we cool into the upper 50s, allowing us to start Monday off on a cooler note.
The Week Ahead
Monday will feel much different from today as we barely warm into the 70s with plenty of cloud cover sticking around. However, expect temperatures to warm back into the 80s by Wednesday with rain chances returning Thursday.