Passing showers and thunderstorms and associated cloud cover kept temperatures lower on Wednesday and the same is expected for Thursday.
The Heat advisory has been canceled for northern portions of the state, but the excessive heat warning will continue for areas along and south of I-70.
High temperatures along and south of I-70 will continue to be at a dangerous level with heat index values in the triple digits.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Please do not be afraid of calling 9-1-1 if you feel sick or feel the signs of heat stroke, which can be fatal.
THURSDAY'S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the middle 70s with a chance of passing showers and thunderstorms for areas along and north of I-70. These showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to last until midday.
Cloud cover associated with morning precipitation will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for areas north of I-70. Areas along I-70 and to the south are expected to warm to the middle to upper 90s.
Heat Index values will top in the triple digits for the southern portion of the viewing region.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday. One or two of these storms could become strong with a 30-50 mph wind gust. Storms will exit and highs will be a little cooler, in the lower 90s.
Cooler conditions will stick around into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with lower humidity.