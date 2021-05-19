Get ready for temps in the 80s! There are a few more chance s for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, but the storms will remain isolated.
Things have started quiet in Missouri this morning and should remain just cloudy through lunch time for most. Temps will rise out of the upper 60s this morning and reach the upper 70s this afternoon.
The best chance for storms will be during the afternoon and evening, generally after 12 or 1pm. This rain will be isolated, meaning not everyone will get rain today. Thursday will be almost another very similar day with high temps reaching the lower 80s.
By Friday, the convective pattern will begin to move westward. This will lead to more sunshine and only a slight, isolated chance for a stray thunderstorms. Friday's temps will be in the middle 80s.
WEEKEND HEAT & HUMIDITY
An area of high pressure will continue to move over the mid-Mississippi river valley and will push the thunderstorm activity into Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. This will not only lead to a drier forecast period for central Missouri, but a very warm one too!
Temperatures can be expected in the middle 80s during the afternoons in central Missouri. Headed to St Louis this weekend? Temps in the STL could reach 90! Kansas City will be cloudier with isolated storms nearby leading to highs in the lower 80s. All of Missouri will feel the heat though due to a high level of humidity in the air.