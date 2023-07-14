Temperatures this morning are ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. As we continue to see a mixture of some sun and clouds, highs this afternoon will be in the lower 90s with more humidity expected.
The added humidity could allow heat indices to feel-like the middle to upper 90s.
Also happening today, rain chances return! Showers and storms will likely be isolated in the afternoon and evening, but rain chances increase overnight.
The First Alert Weather Team is going to be in a Storm Mode 1 for this afternoon and overnight. This means there likely will not be issues, but you'll still want to pay attention. The main concern will once again be strong winds overnight.
The weekend will feature more sunshine, still dealing with slight chances for rain, but many will not see any rain.
Temperatures will remain near average for the beginning of next week, but a warm up by mid-week could increase temps to the middle 90s.