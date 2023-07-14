We're in a Storm Mode 1 for all of Friday as isolated storms move into the area. There likely won't be any issues, but you'll still want to pay attention.
The main threat we're watching for is the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts. Other threats are low, but not zero, so be prepared and make sure you have a way to receive warnings and stay up to date on the latest forecast.
The Weekend
We dry out early Saturday morning as sunshine returns. High temperatures stay near 90 degrees for the weekend. Sunday does have the potential for some isolated, pop up storms, but other than that we'll stay mainly dry.
Our Week Ahead
Monday and Tuesday boast better chances for some isolated thunderstorms as we begin next week. As we push into Wednesday, drier and hotter conditions build. Be prepared for highs in the middle 90s late next week with a mostly sunny sky.