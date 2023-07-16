Sunday starts off with sunshine as we warm near 90 degrees, but isolated thunderstorms start to move in around lunchtime. These storms will continue to pop up into the late evening hours, with another round overnight.

It won't be a complete washout today though, as some of us will stay dry and just see cloud cover to end the weekend. Also, expect a hazy sky over these next few days as California wildfire smoke drifts into mid-Missouri.

Next Week

Monday will be a much drier and sunnier day with minimal rain chances to kick off the week ahead. However, isolated thunderstorm potential quickly returns on Tuesday.

After we get our early-week rain out of the way, temperatures warm into the low 90s mid-week as sunshine returns in full force.

