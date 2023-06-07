The morning starts off in the middle 60s before we quickly warm into the middle 80s by the afternoon. Cloud cover increases throughout the day as isolated thunderstorms move through this afternoon.
Not all of us will see rain, but hopefully some of us can pick up some measurable precipitation before we dry out tonight.
Thursday and the Rest of the Week
After today's storms, cooler temperatures build in for Thursday, as we will only warm into the low 80s. More sunshine is in store for the latter half of the week, which will allow for a slow warm up, pushing us back near 90 degrees by Saturday.
The Weekend
Warmer temperatures are in store for Saturday, but isolated thunderstorm chances will start the weekend out on a cloudy and rainy note. This will cause a cooldown, as we will be lucky to reach 80 degrees on Sunday.
Timing wise, rain is expected to start Saturday afternoon and continues into Sunday. This is looking like a good chance for some widespread rain for mid-Missouri.