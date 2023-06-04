As the sun comes up, we quickly warm back into the 90 degree range by midday.
Later this afternoon, isolated showers and pop-up thunderstorms are possible across mid-Missouri. Not everyone will see rain, but hopefully some lucky few of us can see some precipitation.
Monday
The week starts off much drier and continues the trend of sunshine and warm temperatures. On Wednesday, we start to see a shift in our pattern with increasing cloud cover that could give way to some showers.
Chances are slight as of now, but Wednesday into Thursday have been looking more promising each day as an opportunity for rain. As those days approach, our high temperatures drop back into the middle 80s. However, we'll warm back up as we head towards the weekend.