Get ready for warm afternoons and nights over the coming days and we now have a chance for rain this weekend.
Friday will begin mild as most mornings have this week. Temperatures will be in the 60s out the door, rising back in the middle 80s this afternoon. winds out from the south will be breezy once again up to 10-20mph.
Just like yesterday, daytime temperatures will likely run slightly cooler than expected due to some afternoon clouds. This evening will be mild and pleasant.
This weekend will be warm and breezy at times as south winds become even gustier! However, there is an area of low pressure to our west and it is causing areas of cloudiness to pass over Missouri this weekend, possibly leading to showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s this weekend and nightly temps will be much warmer, too. Expect a more muggy feel at night due to higher humidity.
Right now, the expectation is most of this rain stays in northwest Missouri and Iowa...This changes Saturday night. The most likely chance for rain will be Saturday night through Sunday morning, especially over northern Missouri where storms could be a little louder in the morning, clearing up midday.
Next week turns hot! Temperatures Monday through Wednesday will reach the middle 90s and could be near some record highs. Monday's record is 94 degrees set in 2000. The next expected cold front will reach Missouri Thursday morning, dropping temps into the 70s and 80s for next weekend.