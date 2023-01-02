It's going to be another mild, spring-feeling day today. Temperatures today will be in the middle 60s, more than 20 degrees above average!
A cloudy sky will turn rainy by this evening. Rain should hold-off throughout late afternoon and begin in the early evening. Showers will continue overnight with the potential for some strong storms.
Most strong storms will stay to our southeast, but the possibility of strong winds gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. For these reasons, we will be in a Storm Mode Index of 1 meaning there likely will not be issues, but continue to pay attention.
Showers should end early tomorrow morning leaving mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Cooler air will begin to filter in starting tomorrow afternoon.