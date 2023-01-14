Temperatures this morning are COLD! A clear night lead to temperatures in the upper teens overnight, with wind chills falling to the single digits in some places.
As the sun begins to rise and we continue to receive more warm, southern air, temperatures will climb back to the middle 40s this afternoon. A wind chill will continue to be present as winds will be breezy today.
There could be wind gusts as high as 25mph today, only to increase throughout the weekend ahead of our next frontal passage that will bring us chances for rain.
The rain chances begin on Sunday night. Scattered showers become more widespread into the early hours of the morning on Monday. Some showers could be accompanied by rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.
After rain passes, most of Monday will remain dry and temperatures will continue to be above average.