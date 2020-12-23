Wind has been the story of the day with winds gusts up to 30-40+MPH and sustained winds have been ranging from 15-25MPH. Winds will remain breezy overnight and will pull in a lot of cooler air.
It's no secret that we've been a little windy today... here's a look at some of the wind gusts we've seen over the last 18 hours #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/dXkHb3i3FH— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 23, 2020
Winds will remain out of the northwest at 15-20MPH with gusts up to 35MPH. This wind will be combined with clearing skies and that is a recipe for cold conditions.
Christmas Eve forecast
Temperatures will start in the upper 10s, but with windy conditions it will feel like the single digits across the region. This level of cold isn’t uncommon for this time of the year, but you’ll definitely want those layers.
Skies will be sunny though the day, but that will do little for our temperature. Highs are only expected to reach the middle 20s with wind chills holding in the 10s as winds stay breezy through the day gusting up to 30MPH.
Christmas Day
Santa will feel right at home when it comes to the temperatures! Christmas morning, jack frost will be nipping at your nose with morning temperatures in the lower 10s and wind chills nearing 0.
Temperatures will be more seasonal by the afternoon, in the lower 30s, with plenty of sunshine and calmer winds. Wind chill highs will be in the upper 20s.
Weekend outlook & looking ahead
The weekend will be much warmer with highs in the 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s, but change will arrive on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of rain Sunday in southeast parts of the state. At this point, rain does not look likely for the KOMU 8 viewing area.
Temperatures look to take another dive for next week, back to the 30s for much of the week. We are watching the potential for a storm system that could bring us some moisture for the middle of the week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty. We know a system is likely somewhere in the Midwest, but the exact location, timing and precipitation types are still very much in question.
This is very much the time of year that folks try to hype information to get clicks, likes and shares. If you see information like this online, just do your best to ignore it because it is way too soon to know anything. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 for reliable updates.